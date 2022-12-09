Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 26,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.