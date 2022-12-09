Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 26,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

