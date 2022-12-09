Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,260,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 721,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 484,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

