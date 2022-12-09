Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.83 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

