Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 449.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.