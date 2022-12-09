Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 819,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

