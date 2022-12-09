Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 97,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.