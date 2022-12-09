Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

