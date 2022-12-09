Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

