Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.