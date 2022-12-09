National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

