National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.43

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.43 and last traded at $222.40, with a volume of 1482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.63.

NWLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.83. The firm has a market cap of $792.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

