Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

