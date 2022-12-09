Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,585 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 166.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.