Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,307 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,306,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $65.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

