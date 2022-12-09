Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $19.10. Nayax shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

