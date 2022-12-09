New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.30. 8,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 582,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in New Relic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

