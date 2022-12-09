News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in News by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in News by 77.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 157,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in News by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

