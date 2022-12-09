Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NIO worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.