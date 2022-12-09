Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 7.8%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 98,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,067,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.