Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Nordson worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

