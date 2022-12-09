Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

