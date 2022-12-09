Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.08. 6,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,820,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Nutex Health Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

