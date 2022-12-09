Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 125,013 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.18% of CTI BioPharma worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.64 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $715.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

