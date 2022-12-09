Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 125,013 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.18% of CTI BioPharma worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.85.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.