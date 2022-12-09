Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 1,782 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

