Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 6,207 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.