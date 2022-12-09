Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.33 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

