Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 16,238 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

