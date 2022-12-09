Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 26,867 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $243,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 273,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

