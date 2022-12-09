Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 30,170 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

