Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,444 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 5.5 %

About Bausch Health Companies

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.