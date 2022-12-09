Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.0 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

