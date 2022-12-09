Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 46,433 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,433 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 315,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

