Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 793 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $102.97 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $296.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,487 shares of company stock worth $2,550,413 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

