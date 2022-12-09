Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exponent



Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

