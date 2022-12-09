Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LSXMK stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

