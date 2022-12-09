Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

