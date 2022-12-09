Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 18,378 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcBest Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

