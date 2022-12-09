Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 199,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,190. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.