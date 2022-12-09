Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

