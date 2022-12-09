Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,426 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OSCR stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,582 shares of company stock worth $187,148 in the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

