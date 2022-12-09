Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.