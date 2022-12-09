Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

