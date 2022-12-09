Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 117.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 58,539 shares during the period. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,399,599 shares in the company, valued at $659,156,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,310,700 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

