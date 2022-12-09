Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.45 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $243.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

