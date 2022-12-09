Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

