Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

