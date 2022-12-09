Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.24 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $428.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.85 and its 200-day moving average is $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

