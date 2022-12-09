Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.37 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

