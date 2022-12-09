Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.42 Million in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HEI opened at $158.89 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

